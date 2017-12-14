Cruise Industry News 101

Norwegian Joy 2018 Full Year Deployment Revealed

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line is now promoting its full year 2018 deployment on the Norwegian Joy, which will sail out of both Shanghai and Tianjin next year. 

With the exception of one cruise to nowhere, all short voyages visit Japanese ports. The majority of voyages are four nights and include one port call.

Following winter and spring sailing from Shanghai, the Joy will rotate to Tianjin for a series of sailings, as she did in 2017, before repositioning to Shanghai for the balance of the year.

The 2017-built ship will offer 87 cruises for the Chinese market in 2018..

2018 Norwegian Joy China Deployment:

