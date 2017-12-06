Hurtigruten Going Big in Arctic in 2019

Hurtigruten has announced an expanded Arctic deployment for 2019, not only sailing from Tromso to Russia, but offering expedition cruises in Svalbard with five ships, and a Northwest Passage transit on the new Roald Amundsen.

It will be the first time a hybrid ship has sailed the Northwest Passage.

“While others sail through the Northwest Passage with older ships and heavy oil, we will use the Roald Amundsen, the world's greenest vessel. We will be the first in the world to conquer the Northwest Passage with battery packs and hybrid propulsion. Both us and our guests are committed to preserving the areas we explore,” said CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

In addition, the company announced that both the Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen will offer expedition sailings along Norway’s coast in 2019.

Among new expedition offerings are departures from Tromso calling at Murmansk and Frans Josef Land.

“Frans Josefs Land is one of the world's most spectacular, yet at least visited destinations. The Arctic regions of Russia have enormous potential and are perfect for Hurtigruten expeditions,” added Skjeldam.

A 15-day expedition departure on the Spitsbergen will cross into Russian waters and Murmansk before sailing the Barents Sea to Franz Josef Land for five days of expedition landings.