MSC Seaside Launches Into Service with Trieste Call

Seaside in Trieste

The MSC Seaside was in Trieste on Dec. 1 for her inaugural port call - the first time the ship has docked at a traditional cruise port.

MSC Cruises participated in the traditional plaque exchange ceremonies, and Trieste saw the ship off with a fireworks display.

MSC Seaside departed Trieste on Dec. 1st, starting a 21 day trans-Atlantic crossing and is scheduled to arrive in PortMiami, her new homeport on December 21. 

Port calls on her trans-Atlantic crossing include Barcelona, Cadiz, Funchal, Santa Cruz, St. John's and San Juan.

Images from Trieste Call:

