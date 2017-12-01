MSC Seaside Launches Into Service with Trieste Call

The MSC Seaside was in Trieste on Dec. 1 for her inaugural port call - the first time the ship has docked at a traditional cruise port.

MSC Cruises participated in the traditional plaque exchange ceremonies, and Trieste saw the ship off with a fireworks display.

MSC Seaside departed Trieste on Dec. 1st, starting a 21 day trans-Atlantic crossing and is scheduled to arrive in PortMiami, her new homeport on December 21.

Port calls on her trans-Atlantic crossing include Barcelona, Cadiz, Funchal, Santa Cruz, St. John's and San Juan.

Images from Trieste Call: