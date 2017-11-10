Victory Cruise Lines Welcomes Cuba Rules Change

Victory Cruise Lines today announced it is welcoming the clarified travel rules for Americans going to Cuba.

Bruce Nierenberg, President & CEO of Victory Cruise Lines commented, “The confusion is over. In the end, the changes confirmed our role as essential to Cuba travel and tourism. Yesterday’s rule finalization should prove to have minimal effect on American travelers to Cuba, except those traveling alone with no particular plan or program.

"All of us at Victory Cruise Lines are excited about the opportunity to begin offering the only all-inclusive, immersive cruise experience to Cuba available today.” Nierenberg added, “This rule change makes cruising to Cuba more attractive than ever before.”

Victory Cruise Lines will sail this coming Winter and Spring on a series of two-week cruises to Cuba, circumnavigating the island nation and calling on all the major ports in Cuba. Stops in Cuba will be for two full days and feature Havana, Cienfuegos, Trinidad/Casilda, Santiago de Cuba and Maria La Gorda.

Shore excursions on Victory will be compliant with the new travel rules for Americans visiting Cuba. In fact, Victory Cruise Lines will provide a signed affidavit for each passenger listing the day by day itinerary for the entire trip as proof they were compliant with all rules. It will be signed by a Victory Corporate official, according to a statement from the company.

Travelers will be required to enter Cuba on a specific itinerary created and handled by an authorized tour company and/or cruise line. Shore experiences when in Cuba will be organized under the guidance of these same authorized group tour operators or cruise lines.