Hurtigruten and Fliggy to Offer China-Exclusive Antarctica Cruises

Hurtigruten has deepened its strategic relationship with Fliggy, the tourism brand of Alibaba. The companies will offer five Antarctica voyages exclusively for the Chinese market in 2019 as Hurtigruten continues to take a leadership position in China for expedition cruises.

“Expedition cruising is one of the fastest growing segments in the travel industry and China is one of the most dynamic travel markets in the world. Hurtigruten is a very good fit for Chinese guests, offering active and unique adventures to some of the world’s most spectacular destinations,” said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

The five voyages in 2019 are added to four exclusive Antarctica voyages with Fliggy for Chinese guests in January and February 2018.

“We’re excited to work with such a strong partner. Fliggy allows us to reach a large base of Chinese travelers seeking interactions with nature and wildlife bigger than themselves to put life into perspective,” added William Harber, Hurtigruten’s President for China & Asia-Pacific.

The voyages will take place on Hurtigruten’s Midnatsol.

Starting from Ushuaia, Argentina, the voyages will take Chinese guests across the Drake Passage to the unspoiled wilderness of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Guided by Hurtigruten’s Expedition Team, the guests will “connect with their inner explorers” and experience amazing wildlife such as penguins, seals, whales and a variety of sea birds.