Saguenay Closes 2017, Expects Big 2018

Triple call in Saguenay, Canada

The Crown Princess concluded the Saguenay  cruise ship season, calling on October 27 with some 3,114 passengers aboard, according to a statement. This marked the 55th and final call of a record season for the Canadian port.

Of note, 19 ships docked in 12 days between September 29 and October 12 – peak foliage season.

On October 6, the port saw some 6,000 passengers in one day. Another highlight was the length of the average call increasing to 15 hours and 25 minutes, compared to just eight hours in 2016.

2018 looks even stronger, with 60 calls confirmed including the Queen Mary 2 and the first-ever call from Disney Cruise Line.

