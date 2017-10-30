Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Four MSC Ships to Get Scrubbers

MSC Orchestra

The MSC Orchestra, Splendida, Poesia and Musica will get exhaust gas cleaning systems (better known as scrubbers) during upcoming scheduled drydockings.

The hybrid scrubbers will be supplied by LAB, part of the CNIM Group of companies.

The Orchestra will get its scrubber first, as it’s currently undergoing a refurbishment at the brand new Marseille drydock facility. The Splendida will get her system in November and the Poesia and Musica installations will follow in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

According to a report on French news outlet MeretMarine.com, STX France carried out an integration study for the scrubber systems, and recommended the LAB solution. Previous MSC ships used Yara Marine systems.

Note: This article has been updated to include a fourth ship, the MSC Splendida.

