Genting Takes Delivery of World Dream

Genting's World Dream

Genting Hong Kong and Dream Cruises have taken delivery of the second vessel for the brand, the World Dream.

In a handover ceremony in Germany on Thursday morning, Genting signed the papers to take delivery of its 3,360-passenger newbuild.

“This is our 44th cruise ship we delivered. Our team did a great job. I am proud and thankful for their contribution," said Tim Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft.

It is the second ship in the series, following the Genting Dream that was delivered a year ago.In November, the World Dream will launch year-round service in China's Pearl River Delta, sailing from Nansha and Hong Kong.

The ship is 335 meters long, 39.7 meters wide and can reach a speed of more than 23 knots, according to Meyer Werft.

The ship also carries a small deep sea submarine that can take four guests down to a depth of up to 200 meters. There is also a motorboat which can be booked for excursions. 

April 22, 2018
Valletta

San Diego

