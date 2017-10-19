Edie Rodriguez to Ponant

Ponant announced it has hired Edie Rodriguez as its new Americas Brand Chairman and Corporate Special Advisor.

Jean Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO of Ponant and Navin Sawhney, CEO of Ponant Americas said in a statement they pleased that she is joining the team. Rodriguez was most recently president and CEO of Crystal Cruises.

She will be responsible for increasing Ponant's brand awareness in the Americas, especially with professional networks including travel agencies, media and prospective passengers.

With her more than 30 years of experience in the cruise industry, she will act as a corporate advisor for the company, Ponant said.

Sawhney said: “For the last several years now, Ponant has been building a solid strategy for the American market and has the means to achieve its objectives. Given our strong ambitions and the real potential of this market, I am happy to see our team strengthened by the arrival of Edie Rodriguez”

Sauvée added: “With two great seasoned Cruise Industry Experts like Navin and Edie in our team, I’m convinced that Ponant in the USA will achieve its full capability in terms of market share. PonantT should not only be known as a French luxury expedition cruise line, but for what we really are: The World Leader in Luxury Expeditions and the Best Cultural International Cruise line with that special French touch!”

Rodriguez noted: “I have known Ponant for the last 10 years as they have led the global expedition cruise industry expansion and I have always thought that their ships are perfectly appointed to deliver an unmatched cruise experience. I am proud to help the Ponant brand achieve recognition and realize its ambitions for growth in USA and the Americas at the level it deserves. As well, the passion of Ponant's founder, coupled with the strength in the global Luxury marketplace of their ownership ensures the brand’s success going forward.”