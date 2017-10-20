Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Norwegian Ports Launch Environmental Port Index

Britannia sails from Bergen | Photo: Erik Ask

Norwegian ports have agreed upon a model for a future Environmental Port Index (EPI).

"Our goal is to use economic incentives for ships with the lowest environmental footprint in our ports," said a statement from the port of Bergen. 

While many Norwegian ports use the Environmental Ships Index (ESI) today, the EPI will focus on emissions from ships while at berth, according to a statement.

"Also, few of the ships visiting our ports today are registered with ESI which makes the Index less efficient. Thus, the Port of Bergen has therefore taken the initiative towards the other Norwegian cruise ports to develop the EPI," the port said, in a statement. 

One of the goals of the EPI is to visualize the good work the ships already do to reduce their emissions and their environmental footprint.

Even Husby, Head of Environment at Port of Bergen added: “The ports signed the agreement in June 2017, and after our second network meeting we have agreed on the way onwards. This autumn we will continue work with DNV-GL to develop the model further”.

Current participants in the project are Port of Bergen, Port of Stavanger, Port of Oslo, Port of Aurland/Flåm, Port of Stranda/Geirangerfjord, Port of Ålesund, Port of Molde & Romsdal, Port of Trondheim, Port of Eidfjord, Cruise Destination Hardangerfjord, Port of Tromsø, Norwegian Ports Association, Innovation Norway and The Norwegian Coastal Administration.

