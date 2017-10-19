Fincantieri Starts Work on Sixth Viking Ship

Fincantieri is officially working on the sixth Viking Ocean Cruises ship as the yard laid the keel for the vessel on Wednesday in Ancona.

The first building block of the ship is about 11 meters long, 28.8 wide and weighing about 380 tons.

The ship will debut in 2019 at 47,800 tons with space for 946 passengers, according to Fincantieri.

Two more sister ships will follow in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Fincantieri has built 79 cruise ships from 1990 to today (56 from 2002), while another 32 are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.