Celebrity Announces 2019 Europe Programs

Celebrity Cruises today announced its 2019 European deployment, highlighted by the new Celebrity Edge, which will spend the summer sailing in the Mediterranean.

“From our expansive new itineraries, including three exciting new ports of call and overnights in 16 cities across the region, to our specially curated shore excursions, there’s a reason we’re continually recognized as the ‘Best Cruise Line In Europe’,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises.

The new state-of-the-art Celebirty Edge will offer seven- to 11-night sailings from Barcelona and Rome. . The itineraries will also feature two of the new ports of call: Nauplion, Greece, and Santa Margherita, Italy.

In addition to Celebrity Edge, four more ships will be in Europe: the Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Reflection, and Celebrity Silhouette.

In 2019, Celebrity Infinity will return to Europe for the first time since 2014, offering seven- to 12-night itineraries with to countries such as Italy, Malta, Greece, and Croatia.

The Celebrity Constellation will also be returning to Europe in 2019 with new itineraries, including visits to a brand-new port of call, Rijeka, Croatia. The ship will offer sailings from Venice, Barcelona and Rome.

For the 2019 season, Celebrity Reflection will call Dublin and Amsterdam home with eight- to 12-night sailings across northern Europe, from the British Isles to Scandinavia, Russia, and Iceland.

The Celebrity Silhouette returns to Southampton in 2019 to offer a variety of three- to 14-night sailings.