Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

FEMA Charters Carnival Fascination

Carnival Fascination

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has added a second cruise ship, chartering the Carnival Fascination through January 2018 to help in hurricane relief efforts.

The Fascination will not sail from San Juan and instead will be chartered to FEMA, as first reported by Cruise Industry News, to provide housing for relief staff in the United States Virgin Islands and specifically in St. Croix.

Departures from Oct. 15 through Jan. 28 are cancelled and the ship is expected to return to year-round service from San Juan on Feb. 18.

In September FEMA chartered the Grand Celebration for a three month period.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Annual Report