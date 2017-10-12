FEMA Charters Carnival Fascination

FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has added a second cruise ship, chartering the Carnival Fascination through January 2018 to help in hurricane relief efforts.

The Fascination will not sail from San Juan and instead will be chartered to FEMA, as first reported by Cruise Industry News, to provide housing for relief staff in the United States Virgin Islands and specifically in St. Croix.

Departures from Oct. 15 through Jan. 28 are cancelled and the ship is expected to return to year-round service from San Juan on Feb. 18.

In September FEMA chartered the Grand Celebration for a three month period.