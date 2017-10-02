October Opens with Record 90 Ship Orderbook

There are a record 90 new cruise ships on order, extending out to 2026, according to the global cruise ship orderbook.

Since September 1, four new ships have been ordered which include contracts from Coral Expeditions, Saga Cruises, Cunard Line and Silversea Cruises. Meanwhile, Viking Ocean took delivery of the Viking Sun in late September.

According to Cruise Industry News, the 90 ships on order are on average, 106,259 tons each, with an average passenger capacity of 2,681. The average cost per vessel is $649 million.

> Download a PDF of the current orderbook.

Nine ships are being built specifically for the Chinese market, while 20 of the 90 cruise ships on order are expedition newbuilds.

2019 will be a record year for berth introductions, with 23 ships expected to be delivered.

Orderbook by Shipyard:

Fincantieri: 27 Ships

STX France: 13 Ships

Meyer Werft: 13 Ships

Meyer-Turku: 8 Ships

VARD: 7 Ships

MV Werften: 6 Ships

CMIH: 4 Ships

Barreras: 3 Ships

CSSC: 2 Ships

Brodosplit: 2 Ships

Kleven: 2 Ships

ASENAV: 1 Ship

Uljanik: 1 Ship

West Sea: 1 Ship