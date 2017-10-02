Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

October Opens with Record 90 Ship Orderbook

Cruise Ship Orderbook

There are a record 90 new cruise ships on order, extending out to 2026, according to the global cruise ship orderbook.

Since September 1, four new ships have been ordered which include contracts from Coral Expeditions, Saga Cruises, Cunard Line and Silversea Cruises. Meanwhile, Viking Ocean took delivery of the Viking Sun in late September.

According to Cruise Industry News, the 90 ships on order are on average, 106,259 tons each, with an average passenger capacity of 2,681. The average cost per vessel is $649 million.

> Download a PDF of the current orderbook.

Nine ships are being built specifically for the Chinese market, while 20 of the 90 cruise ships on order are expedition newbuilds.

2019 will be a record year for berth introductions, with 23 ships expected to be delivered. 

Orderbook by Shipyard:

Fincantieri: 27 Ships
STX France: 13 Ships
Meyer Werft: 13 Ships
Meyer-Turku: 8 Ships
VARD: 7 Ships
MV Werften: 6 Ships
CMIH: 4 Ships
Barreras: 3 Ships
CSSC: 2 Ships
Brodosplit: 2 Ships
Kleven: 2 Ships
ASENAV: 1 Ship
Uljanik: 1 Ship
West Sea: 1 Ship

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report