Golden Princess to Transfer to P&O Australia, Splendor Staying with Carnival

Carnival Corporation announced that the Golden Princess will transfer from Princess Cruises, joining P&O Cruises Australia in 2020. The 2,600-passenger ship will also introduce the Ocean Medallion technology to the Australian market.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Splendor, which was set to transfer to P&O Australia in late 2019, will stay with the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Carnival Australia Executive Chairman Ann Sherry also announced that Carnival Cruise Line intends to increase its Australia operation to two ships sailing full-time in 2020.

Sherry said the Corporation was strategically realigning the Australian business to ensure it was at the cutting edge of guest expectations and had solid foundations.

“Carnival’s commitment to this market and the decision to put P&O Cruises’ guests at the heart of industry innovation through Ocean Medallion is a mark of respect for the Australian consumer,” Sherry said.

The company also said the P&O Australia fleet will be refreshed over time.

The detailed deployment will be announced in May 2018.

“Seven of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise brands sail in this market and we intend to further strengthen our leadership position,” Sherry said.