Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Golden Princess to Transfer to P&O Australia, Splendor Staying with Carnival

Golden Princess

Carnival Corporation announced that the Golden Princess will transfer from Princess Cruises, joining P&O Cruises Australia in 2020. The 2,600-passenger ship will also introduce the Ocean Medallion technology to the Australian market.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Splendor, which was set to transfer to P&O Australia in late 2019, will stay with the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Carnival Australia Executive Chairman Ann Sherry also announced that Carnival Cruise Line intends to increase its Australia operation to two ships sailing full-time in 2020.

Sherry said the Corporation was strategically realigning the Australian business to ensure it was at the cutting edge of guest expectations and had solid foundations.

“Carnival’s commitment to this market and the decision to put P&O Cruises’ guests at the heart of industry innovation through Ocean Medallion is a mark of respect for the Australian consumer,” Sherry said.

The company also said the P&O Australia fleet will be refreshed over time. 

The detailed deployment will be announced in May 2018. 

“Seven of Carnival Corporation’s nine cruise brands sail in this market and we intend to further strengthen our leadership position,” Sherry said.

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report