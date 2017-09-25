Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Sun

Viking Ocean Cruises today announced it took delivery of Viking Sun, the company's fourth ocean ship, from Fincantieri.

The delivery ceremony took place this morning when the ship was presented at Fincantieri's shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

"As we celebrate two decades of helping guests travel the world in comfort, this year also marks one of significant growth. We are pleased that with the delivery of Viking Sun we now have four small ships, each carrying only 930 guests," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "With the continued expansion of our offerings, we look forward to bringing guests to more destinations around the world and introducing them to the Viking way of exploration."

On October 4, Viking Sun will set sail from Venice, making her way through the Adriatic and Ionian Seas on her maiden voyage.

In early November, Viking Sun will cross the Atlantic to sail fall itineraries. On December 15, the ship will embark on Viking's first-ever World Cruise. Over the course of 141 days, Viking Sun will journey around the world, visiting 35 countries and 66 ports, before the itinerary ends in London on May 5, 2018. In 2019, Viking Sun will continue to sail the globe on the recently-announced second World Cruise, which spans 128-days, five continents, 21 countries and 44 ports with 10 port overnights.