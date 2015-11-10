Genting Launches New Brand: Dream Cruises

Genting Hong Kong has launched Dream Cruises, a premium cruise brand for the Asian markets, set to operate alongside Star Cruises in Asian markets.

Deploying the new ships being built for Star, the first ship, the Genting Dream, enters service in Nov. 2016.

According to company sources, the ships will be priced higher than Star’s existing cruises. Itineraries will include two-, five- and seven-night cruises.

The new ships will have of 1,700 staterooms; 35 restaurants and bars; various entertainment areas likes Zodiac Theatre, Bowling Alley, Zouk, etc; outdoor adventures; relaxation and rejuvenation facilities like The Gentlemen’s Barber, Aeris Spa Cafe, and more.

The ships will also have the Genting Club, a boutique hotel within a hotel, with 142 suites offering special guests privileges, including priority access and European butler service.