Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

The Port of Heraklion Wins Business Award

The Port of Heraklion Wins Business Award

The Hellenic Responsible Business Awards has bestowed a bronze price on the Heraklion Port Authority in the category of business cooperation between the local community and the state.

The port authority’s contribution to the contest was titled: “Making the City of Heraklion an important cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.”

The awards are designed to highlight and reward good practices, innovative ideas and projects, examples of excellence in models of cooperation, and demonstrating commitment to fulfilling sustainability commitments.

In a statement, the port said it organizes events and voluntary efforts to welcome cruise ships to Heraklion, promoting the destination and its Cretan hospitality,

As an example, it mention that a special welcome was planned for the Celestyal Olympia, the Celestyal Odyssey and the AIDAstella on Sept. 13, with some 5,200 passengers and 1,200 crew, featuring presentations of Greek and Cretan cuisine, carving exhibitions of fruits and vegetables, and interactive cooking classes.

Heraklion expects 36,250 passengers in September and 57,000 in October.

Photos: Ioannis Bras, chairman and managing director of the Heraklion Port Authority (left), fruit and vegetable carvings, cooking demonstration.

The Port of Heraklion Wins Business Award The Port of Heraklion Wins Business Award

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking