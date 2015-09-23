The Port of Heraklion Wins Business Award

The Hellenic Responsible Business Awards has bestowed a bronze price on the Heraklion Port Authority in the category of business cooperation between the local community and the state.

The port authority’s contribution to the contest was titled: “Making the City of Heraklion an important cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean in cooperation with relevant stakeholders.”

The awards are designed to highlight and reward good practices, innovative ideas and projects, examples of excellence in models of cooperation, and demonstrating commitment to fulfilling sustainability commitments.

In a statement, the port said it organizes events and voluntary efforts to welcome cruise ships to Heraklion, promoting the destination and its Cretan hospitality,

As an example, it mention that a special welcome was planned for the Celestyal Olympia, the Celestyal Odyssey and the AIDAstella on Sept. 13, with some 5,200 passengers and 1,200 crew, featuring presentations of Greek and Cretan cuisine, carving exhibitions of fruits and vegetables, and interactive cooking classes.

Heraklion expects 36,250 passengers in September and 57,000 in October.

Photos: Ioannis Bras, chairman and managing director of the Heraklion Port Authority (left), fruit and vegetable carvings, cooking demonstration.