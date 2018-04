S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced that Royal Caribbean Cruises will replace packaging maker Bemis Company in the S&P 500. Bemis is being moved to the S&P Midcap 400.

Royal Caribbean will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) hotel, resorts and cruise lines sub-industry index.

Royal Caribbean opened today trading at $72.29 per share, down from a 52-week high of $74.76 on Nov. 28.