TUI Travel Confirms 2013 Results; Exceeds Carbon Reduction Target

TUI Travel has issued its annual report for 2013 and confirmed its final results with net income of 63 million pounds on revenues of 15.1 billion pounds for its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2013, compared to net income of 137 million pounds on revenues of 14.5 billion pounds for the previous year. Preliminary results were reported in December.

For its fiscal 2013, the different TUI brands carried more than 33.7 million passengers, primarily concentrated to the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Greece, Turkey and Spain.

In related news, TUI said it is exceeding its carbon reduction target. Across its six airlines, the group has reduced its relative carbon emissions by 9.3 percent in five years, exceeding its 9 percent target a year before the plan concludes.