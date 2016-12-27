Pacific Explorer to get with Southern Cross Symbol

P&O Cruises Australia announced that its latest ship, Pacific Explorer, will be emblazoned with the Southern Cross, "a national symbol in both Australia and New Zealand and a celestial constellation that has guided generations of seafarers." The ship will join the fleet in early 2017 and is currently sailing as the Dawn Princess.

The five-star constellation, a Southern Hemisphere feature of the Milky Way and the brilliant night sky, has strong emotional ties for people in both countries and has become etched in their national identities, according to a statement from P&O.

“We couldn’t think of a more powerful symbol to launch Pacific Explorer’s new era of local cruising than the Southern Cross,” P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said. “It is a symbol that is close to our hearts as Australia’s home brand cruise line and it strikes a chord with our many Australian and New Zealand guests.

“The Southern Cross is also an ageless pointer to contemporary cruising and the region in which our ships sail. We are proud to unveil Pacific Explorer’s ‘Sailing Stars’ design,” Myrmell added.

The five stars of the Southern Cross will decorate the bow of Pacific Explorer with a sweeping flourish when the ship debuts in Sydney in late June 2017.

The new livery is a contemporary interpretation of the classic Southern Cross symbol. It represents P&O Cruises’ affinity with the ocean, the cruise line’s sense of adventure and its commitment to delivering memorable cruise holidays, the cruise line said in a statement.