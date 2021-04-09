Norwegian Extends DL Services Deal for LCS Through 2027

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has extended its deal with DL Services for its Life Cycle System (LCS) through 2027.

NCLH uses LCS to optimize spare parts identification and selection, equipment replacement and maintenance, as well as scope of work definition for its modernization projects.

According to a statement from DL Services, the deal for LCS started in 2010 with Oceania Cruises, then extending to Regent Seven Seas Cruises and then Norwegian Cruise Line in 2015.

“The Life Cycle System is a great and valuable tool for our company, providing fast, reliable information about our galley and laundry equipment with spare parts exploded views, troubleshooting guidelines and more," said Robin Lindsay, executive vice president of vessel operations for NCLH.

Lindsay said that the cruise line selected LCS for the user-friendly and exploded features.

“LCS users get easy access to all spare parts and can quickly make the right selection for a replacement," he said. This allows us to expedite the order processing and eliminate orders of incorrect or obsolete items which was a challenge before using LCS. We also deeply use the LCS to prepare specifications for modernization projects without the need to go onboard as we have all information at our fingers tips.”

LCS will also enable inventory of all galley and laundry equipment onboard the existing fleet to be updated periodically.

LCS is a web-access solution offering a complete detailed inventory of all galley and laundry equipment installed onboard. The system offers a visual approach to coordinate onboard operations with deck plans, detailed technical documentation and videos. LCS provides information that improves both equipment-replacement planning and routine decision-making.