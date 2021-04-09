Phoenix Reisen Releases 2022 River Cruises

Phoenix Reisen has released its 2022 river cruises, offering 34 different itineraries and 492 departure dates for the year. Among the new products is the MS Annika sailing on the Rhine.

In addition to the Rhine and its tributaries to the Netherlands and Belgium, cruises are also offered on the Danube, the Rhône and Saône, the Douro, the Volga and the Nile.

In case of sailings have to be cancelled due to national (health and safety) requirements in the respective countries, Phoenix Reisen said in a prepared statement that the company will make alternative travel offers available and/or offer immediate full refunds.