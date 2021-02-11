Keel Laid for New Saga River Ship, Spirit of the Danube

The keel laying ceremony was held today at Vahali’s shipyard in Serbia for Saga’s new river ship, the Spirit of the Danube.

As per tradition, a lucky penny was laid and will become embedded into the first piece of hull marking the start of construction.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on redefining river cruise range to provide a Saga designed experience for our guests. Spirit of the Danube joining the fleet marks an exciting milestone in this journey and we cannot wait until she joins her sister ship Spirit of the Rhine next year,” commented on the start of construction Saga Holidays CEO Chris Simmonds.

According to the cruise line, the Spirit of the Danube will have the capacity for 190 guests onboard when it departs on its inaugural cruise from Amsterdam. Future destinations guests will be able to explore include Budapest, Vienna, Rousse and Tulcea.

The design of the ship was inspired by the culture and nature found along the Danube. Facilities onboard will include lounge, library, bar and two restaurants.

One of the restaurants, according to the cruise line, will serve a signature dish from celebrity chef Mark Sargeant, who will also join the ship on a number of cruises once it enters service.

The new ship will host a range of other celebrities on future cruises including TV presenter and natural historian Miranda Krestovnikoff, antiques expert and regular on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, Eric Knowles as well as the renowned horticulturalist, Sir Roddy Llewellyn.

Once launched, Spirit of the Danube will join Saga’s first river cruise ship, the Spirit of the Rhine, which is currently preparing for its inaugural cruise in May 2021.

Saga previously announced that it will require all its guests to be fully vaccinated before traveling