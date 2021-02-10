Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Starling Fleet to Merge Two River Cruise Fleets

Charles Dickens

Under the new umbrella of Starling Fleet, 22 river vessels from ROI and Select Voyages will be brought under one company and offered for charter to tour operator partners, according to a press release.

The company, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is led by Alexander Nothegger, managing director, and will offer a white-label platform to charter customers with ships with their own branding and with full onboard service specially tailored to the tour operator's end customers.

"The merger under one brand will unify and optimize communication as well as services for existing customers and business partners," the company said in a press release. 

Cruise Commerce will be the sales agent for the new company, headed by Managing Director Roderik van Veelen.

