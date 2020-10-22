Vodohod Russian River Cruises today signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tam Wing Kun Holdings Limited to provide a direct presence in Asia, according to a company press release.

The partnership is a strategic agreement in line with Vodohod’s long-term approach of establishing a direct presence in every market worldwide, according to a company statement.

Rishat Bagautdinov, CEO of Vodohod Russian River Cruises, commented: “We are proud and honored to announce our strategic partner for the Asian market: Tam Holdings. The region represents a great opportunity for Vodohod, but in order to tap into its market potential we needed a company with experience, local expertise and a network on the ground. Tam Holdings was the perfect choice. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership as together we open Asia to the magnificence of the Russian waterways.”

Dr. Wing-Kun Tam remarked: “We are honored to represent Vodohod across Asia, offering our customers the unique experiences of Russia’s cities, landscapes, heart and soul only available from Russia’s premier river cruise operator.”

Tam has over 40 years' experience across the travel sector, representing many of the world's leading airlines and logistics companies in Asia through offices or partners in China (Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Taiwan),, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.