AmaWaterways Announces Suspension of Remaining 2020 River Cruise Season

AmaWaterways today announced the suspension of its remaining 2020 river cruise season, including all regularly scheduled departures in Europe, Asia, and Africa, according to a press release.

This suspension does not apply to the chartered river cruise series on the Rhine that has been in operation since July, the company said.

To accommodate those booked on a 2020 affected sailing, the company has offered a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115 percent of the value of AmaWaterways purchased services, allowing guests to reschedule their luxurious river cruise in Europe, Asia, or Africa through December 31, 2022.

“We are so thankful for the patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Although this year has brought many unprecedented challenges, it has also underscored the importance of facing these obstacles with flexibility and optimism. We are confident that our 2021 and 2022 river cruise season will create incredible experiences and cherished memories that are well worth the wait!”

The company said it is debt-free and in a position of financial strength, adding "AmaWaterways remains focused on the future and has its European fleet and crew ready to resume sailing in spring 2021, as long as international travel restrictions are lifted and guests can travel safely. The pent-up demand for intimate river cruise vacations continues to rise among travelers who appreciate the personalization and security that comes with cruising on luxurious, small ships traveling on inland waterways to less-visited towns and villages."