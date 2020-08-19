TUI To Enter River Cruise Business Later This Year

TUI announced that its TUI River Cruise operation will set sail later this year on Nov. 26 with Christmas and New Year itineraries and a full program from April 2021.

Following the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s removal of the travel ban for river cruises, final preparations are now underway and the first images of the newly refurbished adult only ships are revealed today and new excursions for this winter announced for the UK market.

ll three ships, TUI Isla, TUI Maya and TUI Skyla went through a major multi-million-pound makeover, taking 12 to 18 weeks to transform them into stylish and comfortable floating boutique hotels, the company said.

Customers will have the choice of two restaurants both complete with floor to ceiling views of the river, – Verdastro, an elegant fine dining experience, and Bistro, a more casual scene. Two brand new bars will also be onboard, the Observatory with glass sliding doors opening out to the terrace and the Club Lounge, a relaxing coffee and cocktail bar with a digital fireplace and signature scent.

TUI will offer 32 itineraries along the Danube, Rhine, Moselle, Main and Dutch and Belgian waterways with the added flexibility of three to 14 night sailings for those wanting a short break or those opting for a longer getaway.

The TUI Isla will sail three festive Christmas itineraries including Mistletoe & Rhine, Yuletide Wonders and Rhine Gems throughout November and December. The TUI Skyla and TUI Maya will be preparing to set sail in April 2021 from Frankfurt and Budapest.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK &I said: “Following the change in government advice on river cruising, holidaymakers now have the chance to explore Europe from its rivers and waterways. We’re working hard to get ready for our first sailings and with so much to discover on a river cruise, we’ve put exploration at the heart of our offer. Customers will disembark from their ship with picturesque landmarks only a stroll away. Our excursions programme is outstanding and customers can make the most of them with a £120 excursion credit per seven-day itinerary on us.

"First sailings are already proving popular and we’re looking forward to welcoming our first guests onboard TUI Isla in 100 days’ time. Our teams are working really hard behind the scenes to ensure customers can cruise with confidence and enjoy their holiday with us.”