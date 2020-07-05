Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

New Phoenix River Cruise Ship Named MS Andrea

MS Andrea

Phoenix Reisen has named its newest river cruise vessel the MS Andrea. She will be sailing on the Rhine and Moselle rivers.

Chartered to Phoenix Reisen, the Andrea is owned by the Dutch shipping company Rijfers. She is 135 meters long with four decks and is described as having comfortable and stylishly equipped cabins, mostly with French balconies, two restaurants, a panoramic lounge and a spacious sun deck with a pool area.

The Bonn-based German tour operator has ocean-going cruise ships and river vessels and names tend to start with the letter A.

The first in a new class of riverboats, the Andrea was christened by Andrea Lejckova-Rijfers, the shipowner's wife. She also received the Christian seafaring blessing from Pastor Raimund Blanke.

