AmaWaterways Marks 18 Years in River Cruising

Family-owned and operated river cruise line AmaWaterways has announced plans to celebrate its 18th anniversary by inviting travel advisors and their guests to join two special virtual events, according to a press release.

The events will take place on AmaWaterways’ digital platforms on Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. PST/1:30 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST. The hour-long interactive celebrations will be hosted by the company’s Co-Founders, Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, along with Co-Owner and Senior Vice President of Sales, Gary Murphy.

“’Ama’ means love – love for our guests, our employees, our crews and our travel partners whose support has meant the world to us since we started AmaWaterways 18 years ago,” said Karst, executive vice president. “It is so rewarding to see the valuable long-term partnerships that have formed and cherished memories our guests have made thanks to the passion and sparkle everyone has brought to the company, especially our wonderful crew on board our ships. We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our AmaFamily and sharing exciting plans for three new ships and new destinations like Egypt.”

AmaWaterways was founded in 2002 by Schreiner, Karst and the late Jimmy Murphy. Since its founding, AmaWaterways’ fleet has grown to 25 custom-designed ships sailing the world’s most iconic rivers.

Recently, the company has hosted more than 1,000 virtual events including a series of educational “Webinar Wednesdays” and virtual “Sip & Sail” cocktail hours in order to remain personally connected to travel advisors and guests.

Additionally, the leading river cruise line recently opened its 2022 bookings six months early in response to increased demand for personalized travel experiences for which AmaWaterways is celebrated.

“I am incredibly proud to look back on the last 18 years and see all the innovation that our experienced teams have brought to river cruising,” added Schreiner, president. “With more than 48 years of river cruise experience combined between Kristin and me, the company has been able to remain agile and debt-free – adapting to unpredictable and challenging situations and turning them into opportunities for advancement. We are particularly grateful for the support we have received from the travel advisor community and the loyal guests they have brought us from around the world. I am looking forward to having them join in our celebration because, without them, none of this would be possible.”