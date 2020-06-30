Scenic Unveils New 2021 European River Cruises

Scenic has unveiled its 2021 Hidden Wonders of Europe’s Rivers collection and a new Book with Confidence program in a press release.

The 2021 offerings are detailed in a new digital brochure and include two new French culinary cruises and several new excursions.

The new Book with Confidence program, offered on bookings made by August 31, 2020, provides guests with additional flexibility and peace of mind when planning their 2021 river cruise – reducing deposit amounts and including a free Deposit Protection Plan (value $125) with every booking, according to the cruise operator.

Scenic has also added a few extra incentives for guests booking by August 31, 2020:

• Free economy flights on cruises of 8 to 10 days or savings of $1,200 per guest

• Free premium flights on cruises of 11 days and longer or savings of $1,800 per guest.

• Diamond Deck guests receive an additional $250 savings on all cruises

• Paying in full within 14 days of booking saves an additional $350 per guest or pay in full by August 31, 2020 for $250 per guest in savings on all cruises

Scenic is also offering business class air for only $1,995 per guest and 50% Single Supplement on select European river sailings.

New for Scenic guests in 2021 are visits to World War I sites in Belgium’s Ypres and Passchendaele and two culinary itineraries highlighting French gastronomic delights with the Tastes of Southern France on the Rhône and the Flavours of Bordeaux itinerary cruising the Garonne.

The new culinary cruises include an onboard dinner prepared by Michelin star chef Didier Goiffon and a cooking class at three-star Michelin chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant. Guests can learn the family secrets of regional recipes with Scenic’s new Ancestry of the Kitche’ program.

The program includes a series of cooking classes held in the homes of locals including Dutch Apple Pie baking in Hoorn, Bulgarian Banica in Vidin, and a traditional Portuguese bread-making experience.