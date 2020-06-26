Emerald Waterways 2021 European River Cruise Season On Sale

Emerald Waterways has opened the books on its 2021 river cruise season with complimentary or reduced airfare deals on all European sailings, according to a press release.

The upcoming season will feature a newly launched Star-Ship, Emerald Luna, new land extensions to Istanbul and Transylvania, and several new itineraries on some of Europe’s most popular rivers.

All 2021 river cruise bookings also now include Emerald Waterways’ Deposit Protection Plan at no extra charge, so guests can book their vacations with confidence.

Christmas Market sailings have become increasingly popular as an ideal way to visit the festive traditional holiday markets of Europe. New for 2021, Emerald Waterways is offering three five-day itineraries to see and shop the markets on the Rhine (sailing between Basel and Frankfurt), the Danube (sailing between Vienna and Budapest) and for the first time on France’s Rhone river between Avignon and Arles, according to the company.

Guests booking a river cruise of eight days or longer will receive free, round trip airfare to Europe, while those booking any of the new five-day Christmas Market sailings will receive round trip air for $695. In lieu of air, guests may opt to receive a discount on their booking, with $1,000 and $500 off per person, respectively.

Additionally, guests paying in full within fourteen days of booking on sailings of eight-days or longer will receive an early payment savings of $250 per person; $150 when paid in full before August 31, 2020.

Guests booking a 15-day Splendours of Europe sailing between Amsterdam and Budapest will receive a complimentary extended drinks package (value of $225 per person). Booking deadline is August 31, 2020.

Next spring will will also bring the launch of Emerald Luna, the line’s sixth Star-Ship to sail the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. Built to the same specifications as the line’s other ships, Emerald Luna will feature the line's indoor pool that converts to a cinema at night as well as their innovative all-weather indoor balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows.