Plantours to Start European River Cruising This Week

Plantours is restarting European river cruises this week aboard the company's Sans Souci, according to a statement.

Departures are now planned on June 17, June 24 and July 1 onboard the ship, while the company's Lady Diletta is also being pressed back into service with June 25 and July 1 sailings.

There is availability on the departures, according to a company statement, with pricing starting at 999 euros per person for a German river voyage.

In a statement, the German cruise brand said the well-being and safety of guests and crew was its top priority, and it had thus added new hygiene standards.

All guests will be required to fill out a medical questionnaire before departure, according to the company. Guests should also take sufficient masks with them for onboard and shoreside use.

During embarkation all guests will undergo temperature screening while wearing masks. Luggage will be disinfected before it is brought aboard.

Onboard, the company has installed plexiglass at its reception desk and other key areas. Cabin keys and boarding passes will be disinfected after each use.

Guests can also look forward to additional cleaning measures and the installation of multiple new hand sanitizer dispensers ship-wide.

Public restrooms are closed and there will be no self-service meals. Outside deck chairs have been further spaced apart, and the cruise line will not permit standing at the bar in order to avoid group formations. Drinks will only be served via waitstaff, and can no longer be picked up at the bar.

Guests and crew will be reminded to wash and disinfect their hands regularly. Guests will also be required to wear a mask in public areas. Plantours said there will be no hand shaking and it has installed signage in public areas to show guests and crew how to protect themselves.

If a guest feels ill, they are required to immediately report to the ship's management so that they can be examined in accordance with the relevant requirements of the local authorities.

Crew working aboard will also wear masks and will not board without a current health certificate.