Nicko Cruises Launches Summer Season

Nicko Cruises has launched river service in Germany, starting this week, and from the middle of June, the company expects to resume operations in other countries in Europe as well.

“We are happy we can finally start again and that we can offer our guests nice and relaxed trips as usual,” said Guido Laukamp, managing director. “Our infection control measures will ensure safe and pleasant river cruises.”

According to Nicko, the company has always maintained high hygiene and sanitation standards aboard, which have now been further enhanced, adding infection control measures.

All guests must fill out a questionnaire about their health condition prior to boarding, and only people deemed healthy will be allowed to embark. Also at boarding, guests are checked for fever with a contact-less scanner. In addition, Nicko said it is working on providing a free rapid antibody test for all guests. This will be based on testing a drop of blood extracted from a fingertip to determine whether guests have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. The ship’s doctor will then confirm permission to board.

Additional cleaning and disinfection cycles have been established for public areas and staterooms.

Pending the size of the vessel, walkways will be designated one way. Spas, pools and fitness rooms will be closed.

Restaurant seating has been reduced and spaced out to ensure minimum distance between guests. There will be two seatings or meals will be offered in different venues. There will no self-service buffets. Crew will also serve breakfast from the buffet or a la carte from the kitchen. Service staff in restaurants, bars and lounges will wear mouth and nose protective masks and gloves. Guests will indicate their menu selections for lunch and dinner in advance.

In addition, guests and crew will be encouraged to wash their hands regularly. There will also be daily fever checks with the contactless scanner. And for hallways and walkways aboard, guests will be asked to wear mouth and nose protection.

Furthermore, the Nicko ships will not be operating at full capacity in the coming months, thus creating more space aboard in public areas, the company said.

Shore excursions will be based on smaller groups and guests must wear mouth and nose protection. Busses will be equipped with disinfection devices.

Guest must also maintain minimum distances.

Nicko’s German river program covers the Rhine, Main, Mosel, Neckar and Saar.