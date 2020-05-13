Uniworld Rolls Out Health and Safety Protocols

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection announced enhanced health and safety protocols.

The company said it had considered every touchpoint and interaction between crew and guest, and new measures will be added to every facet of the experience, from onboard dining and the maintenance and service of guest suites to excursions and crew etiquette.

“At Uniworld, the health and wellbeing of our guests and our crew are paramount. As we prepare to join the world community in reopening our homes, businesses, ships and lives to one another, we have carefully reviewed protocols and procedures to ensure that the touchpoints between the people we care about the very most are managed with intention, respect and utmost care,” said Ellen Bettridge, president & CEO of Uniworld.

“We have been scrupulous in our process to consider every moment that may present an unnecessary concern and why all coffee table books, magazines and brochures for example, have been removed from public use. Instead, guests will be able to access these reading materials via our complimentary app on their personal devices,” said Bettridge.

New Guest Measures:

• All guests must complete health screening prior to embarkation.

• Fruits, cookies, chips, nuts, candies and other treats will be served to individual guests by the crew only. These treats are no longer available for self-service.

• Disinfect wipes will be available throughout the ship, including at coffee stations and in the public restrooms.

• Any onboard payments will be processed using a contactless payment method and credit card machines will be wiped after each pin entry.

• All restaurant dining will have reserved seating, with guests at the same table, with the same people, each day.

• Items that are usually shared, like bread and butter, will now be served to each person individually.

• Gloves, face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer will be readily available for all guests.

• For excursions, the maximum occupancy per bus will be adjusted to reduce the total number of people together at one time .



“Consistently reviewing our policies to improve and enhance the safety and wellbeing of our guests is part of our DNA; what’s important right now, is the speed at which we’re able to act on new information, particularly from local authorities where we cruise,” said Bettridge. “We have worked on internal processes to help our team embrace and thrive during crucial moments when the need to pivot quickly is imperative.”