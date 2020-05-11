AmaWaterways Opens 2022, Citing Demand

AmaWaterways today announced the majority of its 2022 deployment is now open for group and individual bookings, a full six months ahead of previous season openings, according to a press release.

All itineraries in France, Portugal, Holland and those traveling the Rhine and Moselle rivers are open for reservations, with added rewards for guests who book early.

“We are excited to open our 2022 bookings six months earlier than originally anticipated, given the heightened demand from individuals and special interest groups for sailings in 2021 and beyond,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “We’ve seen a strong showing for our new offerings, especially with new ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia joining the fleet, and AmaDahlia launching on the Nile in Egypt in September 2021. As pent up demand has already started to surface, I anticipate 2022 will emerge as a very strong travel season and look forward to welcoming our guests onboard.”

For all 2021 Europe, Asia and Egypt cruises, guests booking by June 30, 2020, will receive 5 percent cruise savings on balcony staterooms and suites plus up to $1,500 savings per stateroom on select departures. Additionally, guests will have until September 20, 2020 to receive 5 percent Early Booking Reward for all 2022 departures

“Our intimate river cruise ships and wonderful crew will be waiting to share these beautiful new experiences with our guests,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “As Godmother of AmaKristina, I am personally thrilled to see her moving over to the Rhône in 2021 on a wonderful cruise between Lyon and Avignon. She will be joining AmaCello, who will take on a new itinerary exploring Burgundy and Provence. There is so much to look forward to, and I’m eager to share all the details with our valued travel advisor partners on our upcoming Webinar Wednesday series."