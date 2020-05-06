Scenic and Emerald Add Two Percent Bonus Commission

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Waterways are adding a two percent bonus commission for USA-based travel partners in honor of National Travel Advisor Day.

The bonus commission is for all new river cruises booked by May 30, 2020 for travel in 2020 or 2021.

Additionally, every travel advisor who books a river cruise will be entered into a giveaway – with one winner receiving a complimentary Scenic or Emerald Waterways river cruise.

“As a proud member of the American Society of Travel Advisors like many of you are, we would like to say THANK YOU for your partnership,” stated Ann Chamberlin, VP Sales for Scenic Group USA. “We acknowledge your hard work in servicing your valued clients, your commitment to your business and loyalty to the industry we love. We are proud to stand beside you during these challenging times and support you as you work with your clients, one conversation at a time to reassure, help them dream and plan to travel once again when they are ready. Together we will get through this and our industry once again will flourish. In the meantime, we honor YOU, are travel heroes during the month of May, with some extra rewards.”

The bonus commission is applicable to the river cruise portion of a booking only, excluding port charges, land days and extensions and do not apply to bookings made using a future cruise credit. Itineraries that included in this offer include all river sailings in Europe, Mekong, Russia and Egypt. Dalmatia sailings are also included except those scheduled in 2021 on Emerald Azzurra.