Riviera Travel River Cruises Rolls Out Record 2021 Program

Riviera Travel River Cruises is looking confidently ahead to 2021 by launching its biggest-ever program of river cruises in Europe next year, with the season boasting a new ship, a record number of sailings, a brand new itinerary, new-look dining amenities, new VIP benefits and more solo-only cruises, the company announced.

Riviera Travel River Cruises has announced it will offer a record 350 sailings across Europe in 2021 on a 20 different itineraries and 14 river ships, including the new, five-star MS Geoffrey Chaucer.

The 169-guest ship - offering a panoramic lounge, two restaurants, gym, plunge pool (heated in winter) - will reaffirm Riviera Travel’s fleet as one of the youngest in Europe.

Riviera Travel has also unveiled a brand new itinerary for 2021. The eight-day Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland and Flanders river cruise from Amsterdam to Cologne will feature the canals, windmills, palaces and cultural highlights of Holland, the cobbled, medieval streetscapes of Belgium and the Gothic marvels of Cologne in Germany.

The new itinerary will complement Riviera Travel’s 19 other itineraries across Europe including journeys along the Rhine, Moselle, Danube, Seine, Rhone and Douro rivers as well as Yuletide Market cruises and new Christmas and New Year itineraries scheduled to commence for the first time this December.

Expanded dining options will be introduced across Riviera Travel’s fleet next year. Chefs in the main restaurants will prepare "Local Flavors" dishes every evening inspired by the regions the cruises visit,.

Also new for 2021 is Riviera Plus, a program for premium passengers in deluxe and superior suites and all upper-deck cabins. Benefits include use of a smart handset with maps, translator, currency converter, unlimited calls, text messages and internet service while onboard or ashore. L’Occitane en Provence luxury toiletries, a bottle of chilled Prosecco on arrival, a platter of fresh seasonal fruits during the cruise and an aperitif each evening.