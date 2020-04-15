AmaWaterways Launches Virtual Marketing Suitcase for Travel Advisors

AmaWaterways today introduced an innovative virtual Marketing Suitcase in partnership with Sandra McLemore, travel business growth strategist with Travel Marketing & Media.

Designed to help travel advisors build their individual brands and market river cruising the virtual suitcase will be filled with expert knowledge and tips from Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways; customizable blog posts; a month’s worth of social media posts; and other marketing materials, according to a press release.

“Despite the current challenges we are facing across the industry, we stand alongside our valued travel partners and remain committed to investing in them, providing training, tools and inspiring content they need in order to engage their clients from home,” said Karst. “We’re proud to partner with Sandra as she shares our passion for supporting and developing the travel advisor community and helping them introduce more travelers to the magic of river cruising with AmaWaterways.”

The virtual Marketing Suitcase contains a series of tips, digital content and easy-to-use tools that AmaWaterways and McLemore have packaged as customizable content that can be repurposed and shared on each advisor’s platforms.

The first virtual suitcase, focusing on the legendary Danube and Rhine rivers, is available at no cost on AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal and shared with those agents that are part of the Travel Marketing & Media community. The next is slated to be released in the coming weeks with a focus on group travel, delivering new compelling content for advisors and their wanderlust-filled clients. In it, Gary Murphy, co-owner and senior vice president of sales, and Alex Pinelo, vice president of sales, will share the ins and outs of selling groups with AmaWaterways, from best practices to group policies.

“The rivers continue to flow, and so does our love for the travel advisor community,” added Karst. “We are continuing to listen to their needs, adapting our policies and adding resources to best serve them and their clients now and in the future when international travel resumes. We’re proud to stand beside our partners as they continue to personally connect with their clients who are at home dreaming of their next vacation.”