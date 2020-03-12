Avalon Waterways: No Cruises Through April 30

Today, the Globus family of brands – consisting of Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has announced that it is voluntarily suspending travel, across all destinations, through April 30, 2020.

The company has also unveiled its new Peace of Mind plan. This Peace of Mind plan provides Globus brands’ travelers booked on affected vacations from now through April 30, 2020, the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022, to any destination, on any brand, without incurring cancellation fees. But that’s not all. The Plan also offers travelers a credit of up to $200 per person when they reschedule their plans.

“We recognize that travelers are faced with a great deal of uncertainty right now, and we are committed to helping them through this situation with the right options, adequate time and high levels of attention and consideration,” said Scott Nisbet, president and CEO of the Globus family of brands. “We are doing our best to cater to each and every traveler and help them feel confident in their decision to explore the world with us.”