AmaWaterways announced it is voluntarily suspending the operations of its European cruise fleet and cancelling all of its Europe river cruises through April 25, 2020.

"Our guests’ health and safety, and the wellbeing of our shipboard crew, are of the utmost importance and we must be vigilant and responsible in ensuring their safety, on a global scale," the company said, in a prepared statement.

Guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equal to 115% of the value of their AmaWaterways purchased services, redeemable on any Europe or Mekong River sailing through December 31, 2022.

Guests can also get a full refund.