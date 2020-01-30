Rescompany Expands Partnership with Lotus Cruises

Rescompany Systems has announced the extension of its partnership with Lotus Cruises, with the acquisition and installation of the company's CRS (Central Reservations System) and ResAgencyWeb & DirectWeb portals.

In addition, the newest member of the Lotus fleet, Mekong Jewel, will feature Rescompany’s Property Management (PMS) systems software for Front and Back office operations.

Lotus Cruises combine the best of traditional elegance with modern comforts to rival even the most luxurious hotels while exploring the culturally rich highlights of the Mekong River with emphasis on sustainability and giving back to local communities. Mekong Jewel redefines elegance and luxury for the sophisticated traveller in southeast Asia.

Rescompany Systems Ltd offers shore and ship software solutions that provide the same competitive tools to small and medium-sized operators that are accessible to large corporations while keeping systems affordable and resource-efficient, according to a company statement.