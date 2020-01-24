Emerald Waterways Announces New Emerald Luna for 2021

Emerald Waterways announced it will be adding a new Star-Ship to its fleet in 2021, the Emerald Luna.

The Emerald Luna will become the line’s sixth Star-Ship to sail the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, and will bring the total Emerald Waterways river fleet to nine.

Built to the same specifications as the line’s other RMD ships, Luna will feature Emerald Waterways’ signature indoor pool that converts to a cinema at night as well as their innovative all-weather indoor balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luna to the Emerald Waterways family,” said Lisa Norton, Vice President of Brand Management for Emerald Waterways, North America. “The US has been seeing an increased demand for capacity on these popular rivers, and we look forward to being able to offer our unique brand of river cruising to a wider audience.”

In addition to the new ship, Emerald Waterways will also add a new itinerary to their 2021 season, a 10-day sailing through Holland and Belgium entitled Springtime Delights. Sailing round trip out of Amsterdam in April, the itinerary will include stops in lesser-explored ports such as Maastricht, Holland’s oldest fortified city, and Haarlem, the heart of the Dutch flower growing industry. And because April is the height of tulip season in Holland.

The itinerary will include a visit to the iconic Keukenhof Gardens, which boasts nearly 80 acres abloom with more than seven million multicolored flower bulbs. Emerald Waterways' 2021 European river cruise pre-release brochure is available for download now.