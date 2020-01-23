Adventures by Disney to Offer 30 River Cruises in 2021

Adventures by Disney has announced it will offer 30 river cruises in 2021 along four European rivers: the Danube, Rhine, Rhone and Seine.

Select departures are reserved exclusively for families traveling without children, including Food and Wine and Oktoberfest-themed cruises, and festive holiday sailings wrap up the extended river cruise season, according to a press release.

New for 2021, guests aboard Rhine River voyages can travel to Papenburg, Germany, for an inside look at the construction of the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish.

Bookings open to the public on Jan. 29, 2020.

Sailing with AmaWaterways, these all-inclusive vacations are filled with active, immersive experiences curated by Disney, the company said.

"A team of specially trained Adventure Guides are master storytellers who bring each destination to life and provide a seamless, authentic experience marked by signature Disney service," Disney said, in a press release. "On Rhine River cruises, guests explore storybook villages in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights include a toboggan ride through the black forest, high-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park, horseback riding through the French countryside and a voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles."

Danube River sailings visit eight destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary.

The 2021 Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup also includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment already built into each itinerary.

Throughout the year, select departures are reserved for families traveling without children. These dedicated sailings meet the increased demand among adult travelers for Adventures by Disney’s unique blend of sophistication, variety and adventure in a fun, comfortable setting, the company said.

Special adult-only vacations include themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River and Food and Wine cruises on the Rhine River, each offering an extra serving of refinement and fun for culinary connoisseurs and “foodies” alike. Also on the Danube, festive Christmas Market cruises are a magical way for families to celebrate the holidays like never before. Each of these specialty vacations is offered twice in 2021.