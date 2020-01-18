The Andorinha's New Interiors Set to Be Portuguese-Inspired

The interior design of Tauck's new riverboat, the Andorinha, will be influenced by Portuguese culture, the company has announced in a statement.

Tauck unveiled the first images of the ship's interiors, which have some distinctive elements of Portuguese decor - such as azulejos, traditional painted ceramic tiles. Fabric facsimiles of the tiles are also to be found on the cabin walls, as well as on throw pillows and carpeting.

The reception area will have a three-foot, hand-painted tile mosaic map depicting the Iberian Peninsula and its surrounding oceans.

The 84-guest ship has been purpose-built to sail exclusively along the Douro River starting this April, following its christening in Porto, on March 31.

"We've successfully brought our intimate and casually elegant style of Tauck river cruising to the Douro, while still incorporating authentic local influences that truly inform and enhance the experience," said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar.

A second recurring theme aboard the Andorinha are grapevines, reflecting Portugal's winemaking traditions. The grapevine-inspired elements appear in all the wall lamps and wallpaper panels of the cabins and suites, as well as the reception area.

Guests sailing on the Andorinha will be accommodated in 42 cabins, including 12 suites on the upper Diamond Deck, and 20 staterooms primarily on the vessel's Ruby or mid-level deck. The remaining accommodation will be on the lower or Emerald Deck.

Tauck is offering three Douro River itineraries aboard the Andorinha in 2020; a 12-day journey that bookends a seven-night Douro cruise with two-night hotel stays in Lisbon and Madrid, an eight-day "cruise-only" itinerary along the river, and an eight-day Tauck Bridges cruise designed specifically for families.