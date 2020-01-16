Crystal River Unveils Its Complete Collection of 2022 Sailings

Crystal River Cruises will take guests on journeys of cultural and historical discovery in 2022, exploring storybook villages, international hubs, and towns hosting rare events and decked in seasonal delights.

The Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel will offer itineraries from seven to 10 nights. Crystal River Cruises’ 2022 itineraries will be available for booking and published on crystalcruises.com on January 22, 2020, the company said in a statement.

“The magic of Crystal River voyages goes beyond the attentive, anticipatory luxury and service found aboard our ships. It extends to planning itineraries that showcase the most fascinating destinations and present the most authentic ways for our guests to experience them,” said Walter Littlejohn, Vice President and Managing Director of Crystal River Cruises. “This philosophy is resonating with travelers, as high demand from those wishing to plan their next Crystal River vacation compelled us to announce 2022 itineraries far ahead of the rest of the market, offering our guests nearly three full years of voyages available for booking.”

Throughout the roster of 2022 voyages, Crystal’s focus remains on the overall guest experience during their voyage experience – from the famous tulips in the Netherlands, the beautiful spectacle of seeing the decennial Floriade International Horticultural Expo just outside of Amsterdam to the rich Jewish and culinary cultures in select destinations.

New in 2022 are a “Treasures of Southeast Europe” itinerary, featuring maiden ports Vidin, Bulgaria and Giurgiu, Romania, and a “Joyous Danube” holiday voyage round-trip from Vienna, highlighting the glittering Christmas markets of the region. Every itinerary features at least two overnight stays – some as many as four – allowing guests to explore destinations in varying and ways and venture beyond the ports for greater discoveries.