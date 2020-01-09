The Danube is Avalon's Rising Star

Nearly half (49 percent) of Avalon Waterways travelers chose the Danube River as the star of their European vacation in 2019, the company has said in a statement.

“Avalon Waterways has created a boatful of extraordinary river cruise vacations that take travelers beyond the river Danube’s beautiful views to delve into breathtaking stories, personalized experiences and untethered exploration that forever shapes the way they choose to see and experience the world,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways.

Avalon provides travelers nearly 30 river cruise itineraries, ranging from four to 27 days.

The company has also created what it calls “Short and Suite” getaways ranging from four to six days. These river cruise vacations are priced from $874 and provide travelers the chance to test the river cruise waters.

Avalon also offers the Active and Discovery itineraries on the Danube River, giving customers a choice of nearly 30 “Active,” “Discovery” and “Classic” excursions throughout their vacation.

“We take great pride in inviting travelers to cruise against the stream on the Danube River,” added Hoffee. “In addition to our Avalon Choice excursions and Adventure Hosts on every itinerary, our relationship with Globus, Cosmos and Monograms gives travelers exclusive access to Your Way cruising which seamlessly provides them options for immersive sightseeing access, hotel accommodations and transfers in European cities before and after each cruising vacation.”

For a limited time, Avalon is currently offering travelers the chance to extend select Danube vacations in Budapest or Prague for free, up to a $759 value.