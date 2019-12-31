Riviera to Accept Bookings Exclusively Through Travel Advisors

Riviera River Cruises has announced that in 2020 it will accept bookings for its European river cruises exclusively from travel advisors.

The river cruise line will also begin assisting travel advisors with flight arrangements and pre- and post-cruise hotel stays for their clients.

“As we begin taking bookings solely from travel advisors, we look forward to turning business back over to them when consumers come to us directly,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president sales and marketing North America.

"We want Riviera to be the river cruise line advisors think of first, and we believe this makes us the only line that can honestly say it is 100 percent supportive of the travel agency distribution system. This is a relationship we all can benefit from,” she added.

The decision becomes operational from January 1, 2020. North American clients who contact Riviera directly will be referred to book their river cruise through their own travel advisor or, if they don’t already have one, the booking will be turned over to the nearest advisor with whom Riviera already has a relationship.

Riviera will also be able to assist advisors with flight arrangements and pre- and post-cruise hotel stays throughout Europe for clients who want to extend their trip, as well as help with travel insurance.

Riviera River Cruises offers 15 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways and its fleet comprises of 13 ships, none older than six years.