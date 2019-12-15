Bordeaux Attracting More River Ships

Bordeaux is seeing more river ships visiting, as five river vessels will sail on .the Garonne river, the Dordogne river and the Gironde Estuary in 2020.

The ships are the Cyrano de Bergerac, Bon Voyage, AmaDolce Viking Forseti and Scenic Diamond which operate from March to November, offering a trip highlighted by vineyards. Between 110 and 135 meters long, the ships accomodate from 90 to 200 guests, according to a statement, with cruises ranging from five to seven days.

In 2020 guests will enjoy a new jewel of the Aquitaine Region, on the right bank of the Gironde estuary with a new call in Royan,capital of the Côte de Beauté.

With its new 54-meter long pontoon, the port of Royan can accommodate two river cruise ships up to 135 meters, and offers a shorepower connection.