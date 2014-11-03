Cruise Industry Resource PDFs

Cruise Industry News has the following PDFs available for download. Note: these graphics run in the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine or the Annual Report and are first available to print subscribers.
These PDFs, as well as the content, data and graphics they are composed of, are intended for personal use only.
They may not be re-published or reused in any way, shape or form without written permission from Cruise Industry News
Cruise Industry 101 is available for free download, offering a short but informative PDF guide for new suppliers and ports considering doing business in the global cruise world.
2017 Cruise Industry News Infographic
The 2017 Cruise Industry News infographic looks at the global cruise industry in a one page presentation - based on data available in the 2017-2018 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.
Download a easy-to-read PDF of the current cruise ship orderbook. Updated monthly.
Spanning 43 pages, the report, available here as a free download, covers the world of cruise ship design in depth – from the big mass market ships to expedition vessel design, amenities for Chinese passengers, and everything in between.
2018 Map Guide to Chinese Cruise Ports
The guide to Chinese cruise ports, presented by Cruise Industry News, is a map guide to the key ports in China, along with their development phases
We break down the quarter for the big three public cruise companies, looking at revenue and net income on a per day basis, along with other key metrics.
2017 Norwegian Cruise Line 50 Years Infographic
Cruise Industry News looks at Norwegian Cruise Line's history dating back to its start-up in the 1960s.
Cruise Industry News guide to deployment and itinerary announcements, as well as trends, concerning the Cuba market.
2016 Cruise Industry News Infographic
Cruise Industry News presents its 2016 cruise industry infographic, based off data in the 2016-2017 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. The infographic provides an overview of the past, present and future of the cruise industry, current regional deployments and brand data.
Cruise Industry News MSC Seaside Infographic
A preview of the new MSC Seaside.
Cruise Industry News Port Parking Infographic
A look into port parking trends in North America.
Cruise Industry News 2016 Asia Fleet Overview
A overview of ships serving the Asia/Pacific marketplace.
Cruise Industry News 2016 Map Guide to Chinese Ports
Cruise Industry News Map 2015 Guide to Chinese Ports
2015 Cruise Industry News Infographic
Cruise Industry News has released its 2015 cruise industry infographic, based off data in the 2015-2016 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. The infographic provides an overview of the past, present and future of the cruise industry, current regional deployments and brand data.
Cruise Industry News 2014 Map Guide to Chinese Ports
2014 Cruise Industry News Infographic
Cruise Industry News has released its 2014 cruise industry infographic, running in the 2014 Summer/July Quarterly Magazine, based off data in the 2014-2015 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.
2013 Cruise Industry News Infographic
A complete overview of the 2013 Cruise Industry, as presented by Cruise Industry News using cruise industry market data from the 2013 Annual Report.